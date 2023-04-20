Morgan Stanley Maintains Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.63% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle West Capital is $75.48. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.63% from its latest reported closing price of $79.98.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle West Capital is $4,033MM, a decrease of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 10,034K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,882K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 10.26% over the last quarter.

JPME - JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 21.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Kula Investments holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Group holds 14,225K shares representing 12.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,902K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 11.66% over the last quarter.

New York Life Investment Management holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle West Capital. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNW is 0.21%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 114,350K shares. The put/call ratio of PNW is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Pinnacle West Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of about $19 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses.

