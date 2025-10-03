Stocks
Morgan Stanley Maintains Phillips 66 (PSX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

October 03, 2025 — 08:06 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.12% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Phillips 66 is $143.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $127.48 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.12% from its latest reported closing price of $132.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips 66 is 120,476MM, a decrease of 9.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSX is 0.28%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 364,531K shares. PSX / Phillips 66 Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PSX is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 19,251K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,725K shares , representing an increase of 18.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 15,624K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,954K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 13,449K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,835K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,098K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,889K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 12.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,564K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,475K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 13.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

