Morgan Stanley Maintains Philip Morris International (PM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.55% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Philip Morris International is 115.68. The forecasts range from a low of 87.87 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.55% from its latest reported closing price of 91.41.

The projected annual revenue for Philip Morris International is 32,284MM, a decrease of 2.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

Philip Morris International Declares $1.30 Dividend

On September 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 27, 2023 will receive the payment on October 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.27 per share.

At the current share price of $91.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.51%, the lowest has been 4.58%, and the highest has been 7.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3082 funds or institutions reporting positions in Philip Morris International. This is a decrease of 103 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PM is 0.55%, a decrease of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 1,580,063K shares. The put/call ratio of PM is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 116,185K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,817K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 106,291K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,198K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 51,559K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,128K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 1.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,412K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,987K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 6.57% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 41,690K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,650K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Philip Morris International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company, with a diverse workforce of around 73,500 people who hail from every corner of the globe. Philip Morris International is committed to being a great employer. We strive to be environmentally and socially responsible. We are dedicated to fighting the illegal cigarette trade. We proudly support the communities where we source tobacco and where our employees live and work. Philip Morris International is dedicated to doing something very dramatic—we want to replace cigarettes with smoke-free products as fast as possible. That’s why Philip Morris International has more than 430 scientists, engineers, and technicians developing less-harmful alternatives to cigarettes at our two research facilities in Switzerland and Singapore. It’s the biggest shift in our history. And it’s the right one for our consumers, our company, our shareholders, and society.

