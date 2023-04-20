Morgan Stanley Maintains PG&E (PCG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PG&E is $19.24. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.92% from its latest reported closing price of $16.89.

The projected annual revenue for PG&E is $23,495MM, an increase of 8.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TISPX - TIAA-CREF S&P 500 Index Fund Institutional Class holds 333K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management holds 94K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 12.45% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 439K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 99.87% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 678K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1197 funds or institutions reporting positions in PG&E. This is an increase of 238 owner(s) or 24.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCG is 0.53%, a decrease of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 2,252,763K shares. The put/call ratio of PCG is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

PG&E Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California.

