Morgan Stanley Maintains Pfizer (PFE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is $51.94. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.43% from its latest reported closing price of $41.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is $79,124MM, a decrease of 21.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 60,859K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,179K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Stock Index Portfolio holds 1,130K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services holds 205K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 35.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 99.86% over the last quarter.

JOBIX - JOHCM Global Income Builder Institutional Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 26.03% over the last quarter.

Tillman Hartley holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an increase of 189 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.59%, a decrease of 25.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 4,483,833K shares. The put/call ratio of PFE is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pfizer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pfizer applies science and its global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. It strives to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with its responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, it collaborates with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, it has worked to make a difference for all who rely on it. It routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at www.Pfizer.com.

See all Pfizer regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.