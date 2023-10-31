Morgan Stanley Maintains Petmed Express (PETS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.30% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petmed Express is 18.02. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 96.30% from its latest reported closing price of 9.18.

The projected annual revenue for Petmed Express is 289MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

Petmed Express Declares $0.30 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on August 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $9.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.22%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 13.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.93 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 4.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -7.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petmed Express. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETS is 0.07%, an increase of 19.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 18,227K shares. The put/call ratio of PETS is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,018K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 738K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 67.05% over the last quarter.

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 679K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 5.18% over the last quarter.

SG Capital Management holds 666K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 649K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 91.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 811.10% over the last quarter.

Petmed Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its toll free number and on the Internet through its website.

