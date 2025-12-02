Morgan Stanley Maintains Personalis (PSNL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Personalis (NasdaqGM:PSNL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.96% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Personalis is $10.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.96% from its latest reported closing price of $9.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Personalis is 129MM, an increase of 86.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Personalis. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNL is 0.36%, an increase of 15.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.61% to 76,957K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNL is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Merck holds 14,045K shares representing 15.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C. holds 8,161K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 7,910K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,108K shares , representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 10.20% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 7,003K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,773K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 41.31% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,892K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,724K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 34.92% over the last quarter.

