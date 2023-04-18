Morgan Stanley Maintains Perimeter Solutions, SA Ordinary Shares (PRM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Perimeter Solutions, SA Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PRM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.75% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perimeter Solutions, SA Ordinary Shares is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 77.75% from its latest reported closing price of $7.46.

The projected annual revenue for Perimeter Solutions, SA Ordinary Shares is $494MM, an increase of 37.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 21,600K shares representing 13.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 137K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American International Group holds 56K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perimeter Solutions, SA Ordinary Shares. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 57.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRM is 0.24%, a decrease of 33.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.00% to 171,627K shares. The put/call ratio of PRM is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Perimeter Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn’t offer second chances. Perimeter characterizes the solutions it develops as ‘Solutions that Save’ – because it underscores what Perimeter is trying to accomplish for its customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants.

