Morgan Stanley Maintains Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 195.43% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perimeter Solutions is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 195.43% from its latest reported closing price of 3.28.

The projected annual revenue for Perimeter Solutions is 494MM, an increase of 53.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perimeter Solutions. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRM is 0.20%, a decrease of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 171,854K shares. The put/call ratio of PRM is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 21,600K shares representing 13.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 13,682K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,843K shares, representing a decrease of 15.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 31.25% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 10,668K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,864K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 28.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,234K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,053K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 452.84% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 8,021K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perimeter Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn’t offer second chances. Perimeter characterizes the solutions it develops as ‘Solutions that Save’ – because it underscores what Perimeter is trying to accomplish for its customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants.

