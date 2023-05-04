Morgan Stanley Maintains Perficient (PRFT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perficient is 84.53. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 13.44% from its latest reported closing price of 74.52.

The projected annual revenue for Perficient is 1,018MM, an increase of 11.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perficient. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRFT is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 38,445K shares. The put/call ratio of PRFT is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,566K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,381K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 12.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,053K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,003K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing a decrease of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 69.68% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 939K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Perficient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Its work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner.

