Morgan Stanley Maintains Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 16.81. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.71% from its latest reported closing price of 14.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 1,529MM, an increase of 6.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares $0.01 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $14.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 10.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.41 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEB is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 174,400K shares. The put/call ratio of PEB is 3.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,320K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,573K shares, representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,997K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,195K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 18.48% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,863K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,959K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,140K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,324K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 15.58% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,029K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,283K shares, representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized in December 2009 to opportunistically acquire and invest in upper upscale, full service hotel and resort properties located in or near urban markets in major United States gateway cities.

See all Pebblebrook Hotel Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.