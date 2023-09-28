Morgan Stanley Maintains Paychex (PAYX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.70% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paychex is 123.15. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.70% from its latest reported closing price of 116.51.

The projected annual revenue for Paychex is 5,387MM, an increase of 5.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

Paychex Declares $0.89 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share ($3.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023 received the payment on August 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.89 per share.

At the current share price of $116.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 1.93%, and the highest has been 4.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paychex. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYX is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 286,576K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 18,824K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,570K shares, representing an increase of 22.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 10,404K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,655K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 12.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,118K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,042K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 9,656K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,702K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 177.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,311K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,982K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Paychex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paychex, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees.

