Morgan Stanley Maintains Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is $21.46. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 80.33% from its latest reported closing price of $11.90.

The projected annual revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy is $3,387MM, an increase of 27.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HCCEX - The Small Capitalization - Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 148K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing a decrease of 192.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 78.60% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 73.95% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 126K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 16.88% over the last quarter.

DGRW - WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 106K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson-UTI Energy. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTEN is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 267,564K shares. The put/call ratio of PTEN is 3.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

Patterson-UTI Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.

