Morgan Stanley Maintains Parsons (PSN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parsons is 51.51. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.39% from its latest reported closing price of 44.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Parsons is 4,507MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.18%, an increase of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 110,642K shares. The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 62,686K shares representing 59.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,589K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 3.45% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,085K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,086K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,452K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208K shares, representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,813K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 1,381K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company.

Parsons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.