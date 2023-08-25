Morgan Stanley Maintains Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is 16.91. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.72% from its latest reported closing price of 12.65.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is 2,819MM, an increase of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

Park Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.15 Dividend

On June 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $12.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.58%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 13.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.21 (n=140).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PK is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 220,406K shares. The put/call ratio of PK is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,358K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,348K shares, representing an increase of 35.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 57.51% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,881K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,029K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 7,020K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,567K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 2.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,541K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,936K shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

