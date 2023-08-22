Morgan Stanley Maintains Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.63% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks is 256.78. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $322.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.63% from its latest reported closing price of 240.81.

The projected annual revenue for Palo Alto Networks is 7,026MM, an increase of 1.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANW is 0.59%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 301,381K shares. The put/call ratio of PANW is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 10,318K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,214K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 64.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,367K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,191K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 34.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,709K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing an increase of 40.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 95.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,437K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,825K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 748.30% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 5,098K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,986K shares, representing a decrease of 17.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 33.41% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Its mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting the digital way of life. The Company helps address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, the Company is at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. The vision of the Company is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before.

