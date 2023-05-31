Morgan Stanley Maintains Outset Medical (OM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outset Medical is 31.01. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 48.79% from its latest reported closing price of 20.84.

The projected annual revenue for Outset Medical is 149MM, an increase of 25.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outset Medical. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OM is 0.11%, an increase of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.59% to 59,527K shares. The put/call ratio of OM is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,939K shares representing 10.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,516K shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 27.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,294K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 37.68% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,907K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,844K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 49.00% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,827K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 68,592.37% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,801K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 31.44% over the last quarter.

Outset Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

