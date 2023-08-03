Morgan Stanley Maintains Outfront Media (OUT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outfront Media is 26.11. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 77.03% from its latest reported closing price of 14.75.

The projected annual revenue for Outfront Media is 1,962MM, an increase of 9.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

Outfront Media Declares $0.30 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $14.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.69%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 8.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.01 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outfront Media. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUT is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 193,523K shares. The put/call ratio of OUT is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 17,388K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,795K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,574K shares, representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 8.66% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,133K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,220K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,923K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,894K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,885K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,193K shares, representing an increase of 28.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 30.86% over the last quarter.

Outfront Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

