Morgan Stanley Maintains Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.66% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Otis Worldwide is 90.26. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 0.66% from its latest reported closing price of 89.67.

The projected annual revenue for Otis Worldwide is 14,134MM, an increase of 2.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otis Worldwide. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTIS is 0.28%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.71% to 452,944K shares. The put/call ratio of OTIS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 41,840K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,848K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,663K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,849K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,826K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 0.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,681K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,630K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,240K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,106K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Otis Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Otis Worldwide Corporation gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, Otis moves 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. Otis is present in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories.

