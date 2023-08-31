Morgan Stanley Maintains Oscar Health Inc - (OSCR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Oscar Health Inc - (NYSE:OSCR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oscar Health Inc - is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.49% from its latest reported closing price of 6.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oscar Health Inc - is 4,935MM, a decrease of 0.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oscar Health Inc -. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 17.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSCR is 0.34%, a decrease of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 160,471K shares. The put/call ratio of OSCR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 24,043K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vk Services holds 11,705K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 10,965K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,465K shares, representing a decrease of 31.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 27.85% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 8,150K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,766K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 5,919K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,930K shares, representing a decrease of 84.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 28.52% over the last quarter.

Oscar Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care s\stem's status quo since our founding in 2012. The compan\Ŗs member-ırst philosoph\ and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 529,000 Americans across 291 counties, as of January 31, 2021. Oscar offers Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans. Its vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. Oscar takes this deınition a step further. The company improves its membersŖ experience b\ building trust through deep engagement, personali]ed guidance, and rapid iteration.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.