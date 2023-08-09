Morgan Stanley Maintains Organon (OGN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Organon (NYSE:OGN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Organon is 30.94. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 30.16% from its latest reported closing price of 23.77.

The projected annual revenue for Organon is 6,376MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organon. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGN is 0.16%, a decrease of 19.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.96% to 227,076K shares. The put/call ratio of OGN is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 13,194K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,844K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,362K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 9.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,882K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,732K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 20.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,015K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,468K shares, representing an increase of 36.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 25.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,657K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,553K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 17.89% over the last quarter.

Organon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women’s health, including business development. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets. Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

