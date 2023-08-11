Morgan Stanley Maintains Organogenesis Holdings Inc - (ORGO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Organogenesis Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:ORGO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.18% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc - is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 178.18% from its latest reported closing price of 2.75.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Organogenesis Holdings Inc - is 511MM, an increase of 11.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORGO is 0.02%, a decrease of 38.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 57,969K shares. The put/call ratio of ORGO is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Soleus Capital Management holds 9,853K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,363K shares, representing an increase of 25.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 23.51% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,308K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,198K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 22.87% over the last quarter.
Aqr Capital Management holds 2,552K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,191K shares, representing an increase of 14.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 34.10% over the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 2,552K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 73.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 144.35% over the last quarter.
Acadian Asset Management holds 2,042K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing an increase of 31.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 111.79% over the last quarter.
Organogenesis Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs.
Additional reading:
- Press Release dated August 9, 2023
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Second Amendment to Credit Agreement dated and effective as of April 17, 2023 by and among Organogenesis Holdings Inc., as borrower, the several banks and other financial institutions or entities party hereto and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (successor by purchase to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver for Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A. (as successor to Silicon Valley Bank)), as the Administrative Agent (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (File No. 001-37906) filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023)
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results; Introduces Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance
- First Amendment to Credit Agreement dated as of December 8, 2022 by and among Organogenesis Holdings Inc., as borrower, the several banks and other financial institutions or entities party hereto and Silicon Valley Bank, as the Administrative Agent, and as the Issuing Lender and the Swingline Lender
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.