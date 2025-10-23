Morgan Stanley Maintains O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of O'Reilly Automotive (NasdaqGS:ORLY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.50% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for O'Reilly Automotive is $109.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.88 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.50% from its latest reported closing price of $101.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for O'Reilly Automotive is 16,369MM, a decrease of 6.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 46.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,648 funds or institutions reporting positions in O'Reilly Automotive. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORLY is 0.45%, an increase of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 966.26% to 830,489K shares. The put/call ratio of ORLY is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,488K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares , representing an increase of 93.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 24,924K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 92.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 16.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,264K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares , representing an increase of 93.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,679K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing an increase of 93.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,356K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares , representing an increase of 91.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 27.96% over the last quarter.

