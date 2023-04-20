Morgan Stanley Maintains O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.08% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for O'Reilly Automotive is $917.85. The forecasts range from a low of $823.15 to a high of $1,023.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.08% from its latest reported closing price of $899.14.

The projected annual revenue for O'Reilly Automotive is $15,381MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $37.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westpac Banking holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 26.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 81.34% over the last quarter.

Waterfront Wealth holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 108,872.73% over the last quarter.

JHCPX - Capital Appreciation Fund Class NAV holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 99.89% over the last quarter.

RPBAX - T. Rowe Price Balanced Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 17.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 0.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2168 funds or institutions reporting positions in O'Reilly Automotive. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORLY is 0.49%, a decrease of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.19% to 63,184K shares. The put/call ratio of ORLY is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

O`Reilly Automotive Background Information

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,594 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

