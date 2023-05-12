Morgan Stanley Maintains Open Lending Corp - (LPRO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Open Lending Corp - (NASDAQ:LPRO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Open Lending Corp - is 10.61. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from its latest reported closing price of 9.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Open Lending Corp - is 172MM, an increase of 2.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Lending Corp -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPRO is 0.18%, an increase of 58.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 120,637K shares. The put/call ratio of LPRO is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 17,047K shares representing 14.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,149K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 19.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,025K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,922K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Bregal Sagemount I holds 7,565K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bregal Sagemount Management holds 7,565K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company.

Bregal North America General Partner Jersey holds 7,565K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Open Lending Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Open Lending provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying 'yes' to more automotive loans.

See all Open Lending Corp - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.