Morgan Stanley Maintains ONE Gas (OGS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONE Gas is 80.58. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.71% from its latest reported closing price of 74.81.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Gas is 2,211MM, a decrease of 15.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

ONE Gas Declares $0.65 Dividend

On July 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $74.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.82%, the lowest has been 2.08%, and the highest has been 3.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Gas. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGS is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 61,078K shares. The put/call ratio of OGS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 3,431K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 2,900K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 6.08% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 2,156K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing a decrease of 20.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 10.90% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,047K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,727K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 1.33% over the last quarter.

ONE Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'OGS.' ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

