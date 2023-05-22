Morgan Stanley Maintains ONE Gas (OGS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONE Gas is 80.75. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 0.56% from its latest reported closing price of 80.30.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Gas is 2,211MM, a decrease of 16.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

ONE Gas Declares $0.65 Dividend

On May 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $80.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 2.08%, and the highest has been 3.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Gas. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGS is 0.21%, an increase of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.11% to 60,014K shares. The put/call ratio of OGS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,865K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,497K shares, representing a decrease of 22.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 17.31% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 2,600K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,788K shares, representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 5.83% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,060K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 4.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,672K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,646K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 0.95% over the last quarter.

ONE Gas Background Information

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'OGS.' ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

