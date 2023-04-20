Morgan Stanley Maintains ONE Gas (OGS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONE Gas is $80.75. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of $80.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Gas is $2,211MM, a decrease of 14.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.22.

ONE Gas Declares $0.65 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $80.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.76%, the lowest has been 2.08%, and the highest has been 3.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Small Cap Growth Equity Fund Initial Class holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,236K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 3.39% over the last quarter.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 240K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Gas. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGS is 0.25%, an increase of 21.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.21% to 57,436K shares. The put/call ratio of OGS is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

ONE Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'OGS.' ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

See all ONE Gas regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.