Morgan Stanley Maintains Omnicom Group (OMC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omnicom Group is $98.02. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 1.96% from its latest reported closing price of $96.14.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicom Group is $14,033MM, a decrease of 2.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.56.

Omnicom Group Declares $0.70 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $96.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.73%, the lowest has been 2.93%, and the highest has been 5.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 461K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 22.82% over the last quarter.

FNILX - Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 11.76% over the last quarter.

THMAX - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 106.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 45.91% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Value Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Covestor holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 13.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicom Group. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMC is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 209,013K shares. The put/call ratio of OMC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Omnicom Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

