Morgan Stanley Maintains Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR (OLK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR (NASDAQ:OLK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.34% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR is 25.70. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 67.34% from its latest reported closing price of 15.36.

The projected annual revenue for Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR is 201MM, an increase of 37.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLK is 0.21%, an increase of 15.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.93% to 46,586K shares. The put/call ratio of OLK is 10.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,499K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares, representing an increase of 20.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLK by 3.34% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 2,042K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLK by 2.75% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,972K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing an increase of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLK by 3.10% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,862K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing an increase of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLK by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,862K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing an increase of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLK by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Olink Holding AB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olink Holding AB provides accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients.

