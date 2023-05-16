Morgan Stanley Maintains Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR (OLK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR (NASDAQ:OLK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR is 25.09. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.23% from its latest reported closing price of 22.16.

The projected annual revenue for Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR is 201MM, an increase of 39.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLK is 0.22%, an increase of 66.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.04% to 46,484K shares. The put/call ratio of OLK is 4.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,499K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares, representing an increase of 20.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLK by 54.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,972K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing an increase of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLK by 3.10% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 1,944K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLK by 92.92% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,862K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing an increase of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLK by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,650K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLK by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Olink Holding AB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olink Holding AB provides accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients.

