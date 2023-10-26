Morgan Stanley Maintains Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.20% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is 431.12. The forecasts range from a low of 338.35 to a high of $498.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.20% from its latest reported closing price of 371.01.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is 6,343MM, an increase of 8.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODFL is 0.36%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 95,434K shares. The put/call ratio of ODFL is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,086K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,483K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 146.20% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,663K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,791K shares, representing a decrease of 19.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 15.07% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,975K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,765K shares, representing a decrease of 19.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,500K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 87.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,072K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,063K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Old Dominion Freight Line Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

