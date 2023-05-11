Morgan Stanley Maintains Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Olaplex Holdings (NASDAQ:OLPX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olaplex Holdings is 6.19. The forecasts range from a low of 3.28 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 74.35% from its latest reported closing price of 3.55.

The projected annual revenue for Olaplex Holdings is 748MM, an increase of 18.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olaplex Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLPX is 0.21%, an increase of 40.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 618,727K shares. The put/call ratio of OLPX is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 499,469K shares representing 76.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,189K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,929K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLPX by 80.81% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 4,744K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568K shares, representing an increase of 45.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLPX by 0.48% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,892K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,986K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLPX by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,610K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Olaplex Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. A revolutionary brand, OLAPLEX paved the way for a new category of hair care called "bond-building," the process of protecting, strengthening and rebuilding broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient that works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through a global omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

