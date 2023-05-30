Morgan Stanley Maintains Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Office Properties Income Trust is 14.02. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 102.67% from its latest reported closing price of 6.92.

The projected annual revenue for Office Properties Income Trust is 561MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

Office Properties Income Trust Declares $0.25 Dividend

On April 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 received the payment on May 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $6.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 16.51%, the lowest has been 6.34%, and the highest has been 100.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 18.69 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Office Properties Income Trust. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPI is 0.08%, an increase of 22.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 41,510K shares. The put/call ratio of OPI is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,542K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,599K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 11.91% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,158K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,990K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 6.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,575K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,412K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 92.64% over the last quarter.

Office Properties Income Trust Background Information

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities.

