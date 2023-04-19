Morgan Stanley Maintains Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum is $72.47. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.03% from its latest reported closing price of $63.00.

The projected annual revenue for Occidental Petroleum is $34,516MM, a decrease of 5.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.76.

Occidental Petroleum Declares $0.18 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $63.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.49%, the lowest has been 0.07%, and the highest has been 32.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.77%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Burns J W holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 92,065.97% over the last quarter.

Mattern Wealth Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Symmetry Partners holds 36K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 95,149.23% over the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - S&P 500 Pure Growth Fund Variable Annuity holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

National Bank Of Canada holds 68K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 94.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 87.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXY is 0.51%, an increase of 26.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 823,931K shares. The put/call ratio of OXY is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Occidental Petroleum Background Information

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. It is one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Its midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Its chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow its business while reducing emissions. It is committed to using its global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world.

