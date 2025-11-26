Morgan Stanley Maintains Nutanix (NTNX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Nutanix (NasdaqGS:NTNX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.14% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nutanix is $87.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 49.14% from its latest reported closing price of $58.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nutanix is 2,683MM, an increase of 2.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31, a decrease of 21.62% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTNX is 0.25%, an increase of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 273,449K shares. The put/call ratio of NTNX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 12,973K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,995K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 0.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,140K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,626K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712K shares , representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 71.02% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 6,444K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,656K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 1.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,203K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,351K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 0.13% over the last quarter.

