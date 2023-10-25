Morgan Stanley Maintains NRG Energy (NRG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.92% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for NRG Energy is 42.46. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.92% from its latest reported closing price of 42.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NRG Energy is 25,774MM, a decrease of 15.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1193 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRG is 0.25%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 259,186K shares. The put/call ratio of NRG is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 13,428K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,354K shares, representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 35.39% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 7,920K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,569K shares, representing an increase of 17.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 23.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,178K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,104K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,705K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,006K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 2.59% over the last quarter.

QUAL - iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF holds 6,659K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,538K shares, representing an increase of 31.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 3.37% over the last quarter.

NRG Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NRG is bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything it does. It generates electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through its diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.