Morgan Stanley Maintains NRG Energy (NRG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NRG Energy is $39.05. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.09% from its latest reported closing price of $34.84.

The projected annual revenue for NRG Energy is $25,774MM, a decrease of 18.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.08.

NRG Energy Declares $0.38 Dividend

On January 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.51 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $34.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 5.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Denali Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Dogs of Wall Street Portfolio Class 1 holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 8.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 29.31% over the last quarter.

PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Research Fund Class IA Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 21.78% over the last quarter.

GARTX - Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 169.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 67.55% over the last quarter.

SEUIX - Simt Large Cap Value Fund Class I holds 135K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1314 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRG is 0.26%, a decrease of 14.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.46% to 262,004K shares. The put/call ratio of NRG is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

NRG Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NRG is bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything it does. It generates electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through its diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future.

