Morgan Stanley Maintains Northern Trust (NTRS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.95% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Trust is 87.38. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.95% from its latest reported closing price of 73.46.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Trust is 7,381MM, an increase of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.55.

Northern Trust Declares $0.75 Dividend

On July 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 will receive the payment on October 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $73.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.94%, the lowest has been 2.06%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRS is 0.21%, a decrease of 15.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 195,865K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRS is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,232K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,884K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 14.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,190K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,145K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 21.81% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 5,865K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,932K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 20.10% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,318K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,635K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 24.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,028K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,652K shares, representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 545.97% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation.

