Morgan Stanley Maintains Newell Brands (NWL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.65% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newell Brands is 8.46. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.65% from its latest reported closing price of 7.01.

The projected annual revenue for Newell Brands is 9,182MM, an increase of 10.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

Newell Brands Declares $0.07 Dividend

On August 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $7.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.32%, the lowest has been 2.95%, and the highest has been 11.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 985 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newell Brands. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWL is 0.09%, a decrease of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 445,132K shares. The put/call ratio of NWL is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 52,423K shares representing 12.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,805K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 28.66% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 29,986K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,977K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,789K shares, representing a decrease of 14.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 45.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,688K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,367K shares, representing an increase of 22.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 817.47% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,887K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,489K shares, representing an increase of 26.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Newell Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newell Brands is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

