Morgan Stanley Maintains Newell Brands (NWL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newell Brands is 15.86. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.51% from its latest reported closing price of 12.15.

The projected annual revenue for Newell Brands is 9,182MM, an increase of 3.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

Newell Brands Declares $0.23 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $12.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.96%, the lowest has been 3.14%, and the highest has been 8.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newell Brands. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWL is 0.17%, an increase of 27.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 460,834K shares. The put/call ratio of NWL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 47,362K shares representing 11.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,955K shares, representing an increase of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 33,070K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,022K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,057K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 14,628K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,490K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 45.32% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 11,866K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newell Brands Background Information

Newell Brands is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

