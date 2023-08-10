Morgan Stanley Maintains New Fortress Energy Inc - (NFE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of New Fortress Energy Inc - (NASDAQ:NFE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Fortress Energy Inc - is 52.53. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 76.10% from its latest reported closing price of 29.83.

The projected annual revenue for New Fortress Energy Inc - is 3,973MM, an increase of 64.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Fortress Energy Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFE is 0.63%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.99% to 126,565K shares. The put/call ratio of NFE is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Mountain Partners holds 25,560K shares representing 12.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 13,399K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,787K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,789K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 32.74% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,116K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,974K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,383K shares, representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 68.56% over the last quarter.

New Fortress Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

Additional reading:

