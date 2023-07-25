Morgan Stanley Maintains New Fortress Energy Inc - (NFE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of New Fortress Energy Inc - (NASDAQ:NFE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.52% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Fortress Energy Inc - is 53.04. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 81.52% from its latest reported closing price of 29.22.

The projected annual revenue for New Fortress Energy Inc - is 3,973MM, an increase of 62.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.43.

New Fortress Energy Inc - Declares $0.10 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $29.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 14.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.46 (n=187).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Fortress Energy Inc -. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFE is 0.63%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 124,868K shares. The put/call ratio of NFE is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Mountain Partners holds 25,560K shares representing 12.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 13,399K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,787K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,789K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 32.74% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,116K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,974K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,383K shares, representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 68.56% over the last quarter.

New Fortress Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

