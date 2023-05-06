Morgan Stanley Maintains NeuroPace (NPCE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NeuroPace is 7.04. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.18% from its latest reported closing price of 4.95.

The projected annual revenue for NeuroPace is 53MM, an increase of 8.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroPace. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPCE is 0.95%, an increase of 790.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.15% to 17,516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kck holds 5,621K shares representing 22.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,012K shares representing 15.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,369K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 57.42% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,147K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 47.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 692K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 15.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 9,451.68% over the last quarter.

NeuroPace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy, and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

