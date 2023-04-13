Stocks
Morgan Stanley Maintains Nerdwallet Inc - (NRDS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

April 13, 2023 — 05:25 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Nerdwallet Inc - (NASDAQ:NRDS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nerdwallet Inc - is $22.10. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 55.85% from its latest reported closing price of $14.18.

The projected annual revenue for Nerdwallet Inc - is $653MM, an increase of 21.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.02.

Nerdwallet Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to NerdWallet's expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the US, UK and Canada.

