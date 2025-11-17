Morgan Stanley Maintains Neptune Insurance Holdings (NP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Neptune Insurance Holdings (NYSE:NP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.44% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Neptune Insurance Holdings is $27.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.72 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.44% from its latest reported closing price of $23.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neptune Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maltese Capital Management holds 100K shares.

Emerald Advisers holds 40K shares.

Hood River Capital Management holds 35K shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 25K shares.

