Morgan Stanley Maintains Neogenomics (NEO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.05% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neogenomics is 22.07. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 44.05% from its latest reported closing price of 15.32.

The projected annual revenue for Neogenomics is 540MM, a decrease of 2.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neogenomics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEO is 0.20%, an increase of 43.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 139,212K shares. The put/call ratio of NEO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,213K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,414K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 79.17% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,424K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,126K shares, representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 110.80% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 6,591K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,404K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 76.73% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,901K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares, representing an increase of 40.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 195.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,692K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,640K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 76.42% over the last quarter.

Neogenomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and Fresno California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

