Morgan Stanley Maintains Navient (NAVI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Navient is 19.95. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.71% from its latest reported closing price of 16.53.

The projected annual revenue for Navient is 917MM, a decrease of 29.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navient. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAVI is 0.13%, an increase of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 128,918K shares. The put/call ratio of NAVI is 7.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sherborne Investors Management holds 29,450K shares representing 24.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,935K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,081K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,325K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 9.83% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,389K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,775K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing a decrease of 11.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Navient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Navient is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support.

