Morgan Stanley Maintains Navient (NAVI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Navient with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.62% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Navient is $18.98. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 19.62% from its latest reported closing price of $15.87.

The projected annual revenue for Navient is $917MM, a decrease of 44.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 21.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 13.30% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 310K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 14.87% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 261K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing a decrease of 34.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 19.48% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,836K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 1.91% over the last quarter.

AFSM - First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 70.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 72.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navient. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAVI is 0.14%, an increase of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.27% to 133,327K shares. The put/call ratio of NAVI is 12.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Navient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Navient is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support.

