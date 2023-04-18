Morgan Stanley Maintains National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.45% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Oilwell Varco is $26.98. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 44.45% from its latest reported closing price of $18.68.

The projected annual revenue for National Oilwell Varco is $8,344MM, an increase of 15.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.15.

National Oilwell Varco Declares $0.05 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $18.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 2.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=165).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQAL - Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 38.15% over the last quarter.

CWM Advisors holds 65K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 27.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 99.84% over the last quarter.

Mml Investors Services holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 99.87% over the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SECAX - SIIT Small Cap II Fund - holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 832 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Oilwell Varco. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOV is 0.37%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 444,429K shares. The put/call ratio of NOV is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

NOV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

